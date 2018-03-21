

CTV Windsor





The Special Investigations unit has been called in after a 33-year-old man involved in a shooting with Windsor police Wednesday morning has died.

The SIU said six investigators and four forensic officers are involved in the probe.

The unit said more information will come Wednesay afternoon.

Police closed off a section of Goyeau Street near Tuscarora Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said there was no direct threat to the public and their investigation remains active.

Witnesses tell CTV Windsor they heard several gunshots in the area.

One woman said her son was working at the McDonalds restaurant in the area when he saw cops chasing a man who turned around and went after an officer. Other witnesses say the man was armed with a knife.

The woman said another officer tried to taser the man, but it didn’t have any effect and a man “knocked the cop to the ground gets up, goes after another cop, and that is when officers opened fire."

The McDonalds restaurant remains on lockdown as well as a large area around the restaurant.

There’s also no information about whether any police officers were injured.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.