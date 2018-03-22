

CTV Windsor





CTV News has learned the identity of the Windsor man shot by Windsor police yesterday morning.

His name is Matt Mahoney, a downtown resident.

A few people spoke to CTV News in the apartment building he lived in at the corner of Erie and Dougall. They said he was riding a tough stretch in his life.

He was known to many as a personable man who recently fell into a dark place.

The 33-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday morning during a confrontation with Windsor police in the alley between the Shoppers Drug Mart and McDonald's restaurant near Goyeau Street and Tuscarora Street.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating. SIU officials confirm an autopsy was performed Thursday in London.

Mahoney's Facebook page has been memorialized.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries during Wednesday's altercation.

CTV News spoke with officials from both Windsor police and the SIU, neither were able to provide any further details on the condition of those officers and their full role in the fatal shooting.