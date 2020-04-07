WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two members of the Windsor Fire and Rescue Services have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Steve LaForet confirms two firefighters have the virus, but are at home recovering and doing well.

According to Laforet, the Windsor Essex County Health Unit hasn’t told him what the history is for the two firefighters. It is unknown if they have a travel history or if it is from possible community transmission.

EMS Chief Bruce Krauter says none of their employees have been infected with COVID-19.

At last check, two members of the Windsor Police Service tested positive for coronavirus, along with one member of the Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are 227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area, which includes 23 new cases reported on Tuesday.