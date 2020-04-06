WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say one of their officers has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Following the advice of public health authorities, police say the officer is in isolation and recovering.

“We wish this individual a speedy recovery. Their family and colleagues are in our thoughts,” says a statement from OPP.

The OPP member worked at the Essex County Detachment in southwestern Ontario.

The officer’s name is being withheld to respect their privacy. OPP were made aware of the diagnosis on April 4.

OPP say they remain committed to the health and safety of their members and will continue to make decisions that help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Two Windsor police officers also tested positive for the coronavirus.