WINDSOR -- A former Windsor massage therapist has been sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting female patients.

Shawn Boycott, 49, pleaded guilty on Oct. 11, 2019, to four counts of sexual assault and one count of committing an indecent act against five women.

Boycott will also get 18 months of probation.

Justice Kirk Munroe handed down the sentence in a Windsor court on Monday. He told the court it's important Boycott go to jail because of the seriousness of the crimes.

Munroe, speaking to Boycott, said in court he took his victim's dignity and showed "contemptuous disregard for the women you were serving." Munroe also notes Boycott's first- time offender status, credits his guilty plea and calls him a "hard worker" in his sentencing comments.

Earlier Monday, the Crown and defence presented sentencing submissions to the judge and entered a joint submission of nine months in jail and 18 months of probation.

The crimes took place at a local spa, a fitness club and a massage therapy clinic.

The first victim came forward after a massage at a spa in December 2017.

Boycott admitted his actions were inappropriate, for a sexual purpose and he did not have any of the womens’ consent.