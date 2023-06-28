Two tornadoes touched down in Windsor: researchers
Windsor had two weak tornadoes touch down earlier this week, according to tornado researchers.
Northern Tornadoes Project investigations have led to the confirmation of two EF0 tornadoes in South Cameron and Forest Glade on Sunday, June 25.
An EF0 microburst was also confirmed from the same day in Essex.
The storm caused several downed trees and wind damage throughouth the region.
An NTP survey team visited the region on Monday and was able to find a narrow path of damage for each of the tornadoes.
The research team issued the following in their report:
West Windsor (South Cameron)
Witness captured video of a rotating dust cloud and lofted debris in western Windsor as a storm approached around 6:45 p.m., with tree damage later reported in the immediate vicinity of the visible vortex. No injuries were reported. An NTP ground and drone survey was completed on June 26, 2023 documenting a narrow path of weak tree damage. Damage assessed as EF0 tornado, with an estimated max. wind speed of 90 km/h, track length of 2.02 km and max. path width of 180 m. Tornado motion was from the SW (approx. 230 degrees).
Forest Glade
Tree and structural damage was reported in Forest Glade neighbourhood of Windsor and further east into Tecumseh after a storm passed through the area around 7 p.m. No injuries were reported. An NTP ground and drone survey was completed on June 26, 2023 documenting minor roof damage to several properties and tree damage along a long, narrow path. Damage assessed as EF0 tornado, with an estimated max. wind speed of 125 km/h, track length of 4.69 km and max. path width of 120 m. Tornado motion was from the W (approx. 260 degrees). Storm damage at Beach Grove Golf Course in Tecumseh, Ont., on Monday, June 26, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
Essex
Tree and minor roof damage was reported in Essex after a storm passed through the area around 7 p.m. No injuries were reported. An NTP ground and drone survey was completed on June 26, 2023, documenting damage in a limited area of southwestern Essex. Damage assessed as EF0 microburst, with an estimated max. wind speed of 125 km/h.
