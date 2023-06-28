Two tornadoes touched down in Windsor: researchers

Weather rolls through the Windsor region on June 25, 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer) Weather rolls through the Windsor region on June 25, 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver