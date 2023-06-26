Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex storm
A powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
A Northern Tornado Project (NTP) survey team has been deployed to Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent counties to investigate damage in four locations, including a reported tornado in west Windsor.
The other areas under investigation are in Essex, Chatham and Tecumseh.
Beach Grove Golf Club in Tecumseh had about 10 to 15 trees down. Course is expected to be closed for a few days while they clean up. There was no reported damage to buildings.A tree landed on a fence at the edge of Beach Grove Golf Course in Tecumseh, Ont., on Monday, June 26, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm warning before the storm hit on Sunday afternoon, bringing rain and strong wind gusts.
NTP detects, assesses, documents, and makes the data public for tornadoes and other damaging thunderstorm wind events across Canada. NTP preliminary assessments are sent to the federal government’s Meteorological Service of Canada (MSC) forecast offices before being made public.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wagner mercenary leader issues defiant audio statement as uncertainty swirls after mutiny
The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful audio statement Monday, but uncertainty still swirled about his fate, as well as that of senior Russian military leaders, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ2S+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says 'devil awaits' defendant
The suspect in a mass shooting that killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in 2022 has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder and other charges in the attack.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Trudeau warns against 'too much speculation' on how Russia's revolt affects Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the leaders of Nordic countries on Monday in a statement to increase co-operation as like-minded partners, and to affirm their support for Ukraine.
Nickelback officially inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame with plaque ceremony in Calgary
Alberta rock band Nickelback sealed its spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Sunday with an official plaque ceremony.
Airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into plane engine in Texas
A ground worker was killed at San Antonio International Airport after being 'ingested' into a plane’s engine Friday, officials said.
opinion | What's the best credit card for you? Advice from an expert
Whether you're applying for your first credit card or trying to determine the next best card to add to your wallet, it's important to do your research. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some tips on finding the best credit card to suit your needs.
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
Kitchener
-
'Scary to think they were in the area': Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge
An early morning shooting in Cambridge has left a neighbourhood shaken.
-
Police looking for suspect after seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener
Waterloo regional police and Peel police are both searching for a suspect after a seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener.
-
Gas meter struck with golf clubs, woman charged: Guelph Police
A woman is facing mischief charges after Guelph Police say she struck a gas meter with golf clubs, causing a leak which forced several homes to be evacuated on the weekend.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for parts of the region
A special weather statement is in effect Huron and Perth counties, calling for localized heavy rainfall.
-
Driver faces charges after stop by OPP and MTO
The driver of a commercial vehicle has been charged with multiple offences after being stopped by OPP. Just after 1:30 p.m. on June 21, the vehicle was stopped by police and the Ministry of Transportation in Grey County.
-
Driver charged for 60km/hr over the speed limit
A Huron County Lamborghini driver is charged after being stopped for driving in excess of 60km/hr over the posted speed limit.
Barrie
-
Truck driver charged for operating unsafe vehicle on roads: OPP
A truck driver is facing multiple charges for what police say was an unsafe vehicle on the roads.
-
Several charges laid in stolen car investigation in Midland
Four individuals face charges in connection with a stolen car investigation in Midland last week.
-
Orillia to hold modified Canada Day events: Here's what residents need to know
Ongoing construction along the waterfront in Orillia has limited Canada Day events, but the city says modified festivities will go ahead for residents.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Highway 11 in Val Rita reopened after police investigation
Highway 11 reopened between Kapuskasing and Hearst around 2 p.m. on Monday after a police investigation in the Val Rita area prompted a road closure for a couple hours, police say.
-
Wawa man facing 21 charges after hit-and-run
A 25-year-old suspended driver from Wawa, Ont., is facing 21 charges, including drunk driving, following a hit-and-run crash, police say.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Ottawa's air quality expected to improve Monday afternoon
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Ottawa remained high Monday morning but is expected to slowly drop over the course of the day.
-
One person dead after shooting during police response near Ottawa's ByWard Market
One person is dead following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market, according to Ontario's police watchdog.
-
OC Transpo to test drive on-demand service
OC Transpo's 5-year Roadmap includes a pilot project for on-demand transit operating in selected areas of Ottawa. There is no word on when the pilot project will begin.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Residents head to the ballot box to cast their vote for the next mayor of Toronto
Until 8 p.m. today, eligible Toronto residents can cast their votes for which of the 102 mayoral candidates they want to see at the helm of city hall.
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Montreal
-
Thunderstorm and smog warnings in effect in Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Two weather alerts are in effect in Montreal first thing Monday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its smog alert for Montreal and the surrounding area and also issued a special weather statement for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
-
City of Montreal reopens outdoor activities but cautions that air quality still 'not optimal'
The City of Montreal has announced that all its cultural and sports activities are back on regular schedules as of noon on Monday, based on the most recent public health recommendations.
-
Quebec police spokesperson charged with sexually assaulting a minor, appeared in court Monday
A spokesman for the Sûreté du Québec in Gaspésie is suspected of having sexually assaulted a minor. Claude Doiron appeared Monday morning at the Percé courthouse. According to the indictment, obtained by The Canadian Press, Sergeant Doiron, 60, allegedly "touched part of the body of A.B., a child under the age of 14, for sexual purposes" between May 1 and September 30, 1988.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreement with province
Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.
-
Muggy weather this week for the Maritimes
The air in the Maritimes will likely feel heavy and muggy throughout the week with low pressure centred to the west and high pressure to the east.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg releases plan to help deal with budget shortfall
The City of Winnipeg is releasing a plan to shore up an anticipated budget shortfall.
-
'It's killing our people': Manitoba father encouraging people to say 'no' to fentanyl
A Winnipeg father is asking Manitobans to say, “No thanks, I’m good.”
-
Winnipeg Police warn residents after 9-year-old mauled by coyote
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being mauled by a coyote on the outskirts of the city Saturday evening.
Calgary
-
Alberta homicide victim identified as California man
RCMP have identified the victim of a homicide in Rocky View County, Alta., as a man from California.
-
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cybersecurity incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
-
Million-dollar phone call: Calgary lottery subscriber wins big
A Calgary man says he'll be enjoying his retired life a bit differently thanks to a lottery win this spring.
Edmonton
-
TransEd to replace cables as it submits paperwork for Valley Line Southeast LRT certification
TransEd, the company responsible for building and operating the Valley Line Southeast LRT, says cables need to be replaced before the line opens.
-
Shelter-in-place order for Cadotte Lake ended, 3 in custody: police
A shelter-in-place order for Cadotte Lake, Alta., on Monday ended with three people in police custody.
-
Body found in burned car in northeast Edmonton
A dead person was found in a vehicle on fire in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
Vancouver
-
B.C. provides $100K to aid South Asian people with mental health, substance-use challenges
More help is on the way for South Asian people living in Greater Vancouver who face mental health and substance-use challenges.
-
New wildfire burning out of control near Port Alberni
The British Columbia Wildfire Service is responding to a small, out-of-control wildfire burning near Port Alberni.
-
Decision expected on controversial condo tower in Vancouver’s Chinatown
A contentious meeting is happening at Vancouver City Hall Monday that will determine the fate of a plot of land in the heart of Chinatown.