Windsor police seize $56,000 in drugs, arrest made

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has seized over $56,000 in drugs and has arrested one suspect.

On Tuesday, officers arrested a man in the city’s west end following an investigation.

The WPS said it seized 3.5 grams of fentanyl and 1.7 grams of cocaine.

Following the arrest, a search warrant on the suspect’s home was executed. A further 168.3 grams of fentanyl, 130.7 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and just under $300 in Canadian cash, according to the police.

A suspect is facing charges for possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.