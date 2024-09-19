WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police seize $56,000 in drugs, arrest made

    Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has seized over $56,000 in drugs and has arrested one suspect.

    On Tuesday, officers arrested a man in the city’s west end following an investigation.

    The WPS said it seized 3.5 grams of fentanyl and 1.7 grams of cocaine.

    Following the arrest, a search warrant on the suspect’s home was executed. A further 168.3 grams of fentanyl, 130.7 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and just under $300 in Canadian cash, according to the police.

    A suspect is facing charges for possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News