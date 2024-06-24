WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two suspects arrested after theft of Chrysler Pacifica

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police say they have charged two suspects who were in possession of a stolen vehicle.

    Shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, an off-duty Windsor Police officer spotted a silver 2024 Chrysler Pacifica in the 1900 block of Bernard Road that matched the description of a vehicle stolen five days earlier. Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) quickly arrived on scene and arrested the vehicle’s two occupants without incident.

    A 33-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are both charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000. The man is also charged with operation of a conveyance while prohibited (x 4).

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    For more information on auto theft prevention, contact out Auto Theft Unit at autotheft@windsorpolice.ca.

