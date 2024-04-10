Two separate shooting incidents under investigation

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after two separate shooting incidents.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Howard Avenue on March 21, just after 9 p.m. Through investigation, officers say they learned that multiple shots were fired at the residence. Several shell casings were located at the scene.

In a second incident on March 21 at 8 p.m., multiple shots were fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE

Case #: 24-32646/24-32244

Police seek information on two shooting incidents



The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s help to provide information on two separate shooting incidents.



On March 21, 2024, just after 9 p.m., police responded to a… pic.twitter.com/NLuqQS9Mb2 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 10, 2024

No one was physically injured as a result of either incident.

Members of our Major Crimes Unit are investigating and believe both incidents were targeted and may be related. Investigators have since located a photo of a dark SUV in the area of Howard Ave. at the time of the shooting and is considered a vehicle of interest.

Residents with surveillance or dashcam footage – particularly those who live in the 1000 block of Lincoln Rd., the 1600 block of Howard Ave., and the surrounding residential areas – are asked to check for video evidence between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.