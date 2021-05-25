WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two COVID-19 vaccine community clinics will be popping up in Chatham-Kent for those 18 and older looking to get their shot.

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted at Tillbury District Family Health Team at 22 Mill Street in Tilbury will take place on Thursday for anyone 18 years and older. The clinic will be administering Moderna vaccines. Appointments can be booked by calling 519-682-2307 ext. 303.

“This is great news! We are pleased to announce that pop up clinics are coming to your community! We want to make it easy for anyone who wants to be vaccinated to be able to do so. Offering this opportunity to our citizens in C-K is another step closer to getting us back to a sense of normalcy. Vaccines save lives,” primary care vaccination lead, Dr. Vishal Chawla, said in a news release.

A second pop-up will be held on Thursday, June 3 hosted by Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres in Wallaceburg at 808 Dufferin Avenue.

The clinic will be administering Moderna to members of the public 18 and older. Those looking to book an appointment can do so by calling 519-397-5455 ext. 322.

The two COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being offered through a partnership with the Tilbury District Family Health Team, Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres, Chatham-Kent Family Health Team, Thamesview Family Health Team, Medavie EMS Ontario, Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team and are supported by Chatham-Kent Public Health.