Two people sent to hospital following three-vehicle collision on Hwy 401 near Tilbury

Two people have been sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Tilbury Sunday evening.

OPP say the collision involved a transport truck and two passenger vehicles. The crash is still under investigation but charges are pending.

All westbound lanes of the 401 between exit 56 Mill St/County Rd 42 and exit 48 Hwy 77/Comber Side were shut down for approximately two hours.

Police are expecting to provide an update Monday.