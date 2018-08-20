

CTV Windsor





Mosquitoes from two more traps in Chatham-Kent have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

That brings to six the number of positive tests according to the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit. The latest traps were located in Dresden and the northeast area of Chatham. Other positive tests have come from Wallaceburg, Blenheim and northwest Chatham.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says six local mosquito pools have also tested positive for the virus.

West Nile is mainly transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people infected with the virus have no symptoms at all, or they have flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue. Those with more severe illness may experience stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and lack of co-ordination or paralysis.

Anyone with the sudden onset of these severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

The chances of getting West Nile Virus from an infected mosquito are low. The risk of severe illness increases with age, as well as those individuals that have compromised immune systems.

Residents are being asked to take the time to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by removing any standing water from their property.

Residents can also protect themselves by wearing protective, light-coloured clothing and by using insect repellant containing DEET.

For more information on West Nile Virus, please visit the Public Health Agency of Canada website at: http://www.phac-aspc.gc.ca/wn-no/index-eng.php or call the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit at 519.355.1071.