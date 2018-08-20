

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says six local mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The routine monitoring program identified the six positive pools.

The health unit says since the beginning of the 2018 WNV season, this is the highest number of positive pools in one week.

Certain types of mosquitoes spread WNV, a potentially serious infection to humans.

So far in 2018, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Windsor-Essex County. However, the increased number of positive mosquito pools are an indicator that the virus is very active in our community, say officials.

Windsor-Essex County residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes.

The health unit says this is a good reminder for residents to eliminate any standing water and to take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.

Individuals can protect themselves from mosquito bites in several ways:

-Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Read and follow the manufacturers' directions for safe use.

-Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.

-Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

-Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

The Health Unit, along with each municipality, will continue to monitor for West Nile Virus activity.

The 2018 larviciding program will continue throughout the summer season, along with the investigation of standing water complaints and the distribution of educational materials.

For more information on West Nile Virus, please visit the Health Unit's WNV page.