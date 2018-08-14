

CTV Windsor





The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit received a report that mosquitoes collected from a trap last week in the Wallaceburg area have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

West Nile Virus is mainly transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The health unit says most people infected with the virus have no symptoms at all, or they have flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue. Those with more severe illness may experience stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and lack of co-ordination or paralysis.

Anyone with the sudden onset of these severe symptoms is urged to seek immediate medical attention. The chances of getting West Nile Virus from an infected mosquito are low. The risk of severe illness increases with age, as well as those individuals that have compromised immune systems. Protect yourself and your family.

Residents are being asked to take the time to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by removing any standing water from their property.

For more information on West Nile Virus, please visit the Public Health Agency of Canada website at: http://www.phac-aspc.gc.ca/wn-no/index-eng.php or call the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit at 519.355.1071.