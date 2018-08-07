

CTV Windsor





Mosquitoes collected from three traps last week in the Dresden, Blenheim and North West Chatham areas have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit says.

The West Nile Virus is mainly transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, public health officials say.

Most people infected with the virus have no symptoms at all, or they have flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue.

The health unit says the risk of severe illness increases with age, as well as those individuals that have compromised immune systems.

It suggests the following protective measures:

• Wearing protective, light-coloured clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks

• Using insect repellent containing DEET and follow the label directions

• Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active (dusk to dawn)

• Ensuring that all door and window screens are tight and free of any holes