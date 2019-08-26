

CTV Windsor





Two men remain in hospital after a tubing incident on Lake St. Clair on Saturday.

OPP say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. about 10 kilometres off shore from the Belle River Marina.

They say two people fell off the tube and as they swam to re-board the boat, one of their legs got caught in the boat's propeller.

The second swimmer attempted to help the first and was also injured by the propeller.

They both suffered lacerations to their legs and were taken to hospital.

A 22-year-old man remains in hospital with serious, life-altering injuries, while a 23-year-old man has now been released.

In total, nine people were on the boat.

A 22-year-old Lakeshore man is charged with operating a vessel in an unsafe manner, operating a vessel with non-CSA approved life jackets and not having all of the required safety equipment on board.

He is also charged with having care and control of a boat with cannabis readily available and having care and control of a boat with open container of liquor.