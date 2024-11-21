WINDSOR
Windsor

    • ESHC expanding chemotherapy options in oncology and outpatient care clinic

    Erie Shores Healthcare in Leaminton, Ont. (Courtesy Erie Shores Healthcare) Erie Shores Healthcare in Leaminton, Ont. (Courtesy Erie Shores Healthcare)
    Erie Shores Healthcare (ESHC) is expanding its services in the oncology and outpatient care clinic.

    It said phase two of the expansion will “significantly enhance cancer treatment services for Essex County residents”.

    “The expansion of cancer treatments at ESHC is the result of the incredible work of the dedicated staff and leadership in the program,” said Jonathan Foster, regional vice president of Erie St. Clair Regional Cancer Program.

    “This is a very important increase in capacity in our region to provide cancer treatments and allows more people to receive care in their home community, leading to improved patient outcomes and less burden on patients and families.”

    The expansion includes:

    • Breast cancer: Increased from nine to 17 regimens
    • Gastrointestinal cancer: Increased from nine to 17 regimens
    • Genitourinary cancer: Increased from 10 to 16 regimens
    • Lung cancer: Increased from 16 to 19 regimens
    • Supportive therapies: Expanded from two to nine medications

    Newly added disease sites are:

    • Gynecological cancers: Three regimens
    • Hematological cancers: Five regimens
    • Head and neck cancers: Two regimens

    “This expansion allows us to offer even more comprehensive care to our patients,” said Alicia Lutz, clinical director of outpatient services.

    “By increasing the range of treatment regimens and expanding into new disease sites, we’re bringing advanced oncology care closer to home and supporting our community with high-quality, personalized treatment options.”

