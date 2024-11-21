WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Melanie Coulter wins Animal Shelter Professionals of Ontario Award

    Melanie Coulter, Executive Director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Melanie Coulter, Executive Director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    The Animal Shelter Professionals of Ontario gave Melanie Coulter the leadership award at their annual conference.

    Organizers say the prestigious ASPO Leadership Award was presented to Coulter “for her outstanding 16 years of leadership and unwavering commitment to animal welfare and advocacy.”

    “Melanie’s exceptional dedication to the industry, her drive to improve animal welfare legislation and her impactful contributions have made a significant difference in the lives of animals and their owners in both Windsor and across Ontario,” said a news release from the ASPO.

    Coulter was the executive director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society for over 16 years.

