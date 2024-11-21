Chatham-Kent police launches Festive RIDE Program

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is kicking off the holiday season by launching its Festive RIDE program.

The service began the campaign on Nov. 18 - the National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims.

“Whether it is driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving, or failing to obey traffic laws,

these are choices. The choices we make behind the wheel matter, and they have far-reaching

consequences,” said Const. Lisa Roger with the Traffic Management Unit.

Roger said the goal is clear.

“We must educate, prevent, and ultimately reduce impaired driving incidents. This is a

community effort—one that requires all of us to act responsibly, spread awareness, and support each

other in making the choice to drive sober. It is about holding ourselves and others accountable for the

safety of everyone on the road.”

Major Collisions investigated by Traffic Management Unit in 2023:

22 calls out collisions

17 Fatal Collisions

8 of 22 collisions with impairment.

10 Deaths from impaired collisions.

Major Collisions Investigated by Traffic Management Unit 2024 to date:

18 Call Out Collisions

7 Fatal Collisions

4 of the 18 with impairment

3 Deaths from impairment collision.

RIDE Program stats from 2023

39 Ride Programs

6581 Cars stopped

45 Road Side Test

2 – 3 Day Suspensions

3 – Criminal Code Charges

8- HTA Tickets Issued

Ride Program Stats from 2024 (As of November 13)