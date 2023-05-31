Two drivers charged after racing in front of LaSalle police cruiser

Two drivers have been charged after police say they engaged in a race on Front Road in LaSalle “directly in front” of a fully marked police cruiser.

Police say the officer was initially was going to stop one of the involved vehicles, a silver BMW sedan, for stunt driving for speeding 47 km/h over the posted limit, but before the officer could initiate the stop, the BMW engaged in a race with an orange Ford Mustang.

Both vehicles raced down Front Road side by side for a short distance before both were stopped by the officer, police say.

The driver of the BMW, a 23-year-old man from LaSalle, was charged with drive motor vehicle perform stunt – speeding and racing a motor vehicle. Both charges are Highway Traffic Act offences.

The Ford driver, a 21-year-old man from Harrow, was charged with racing a motor vehicle.

Police say their licences were automatically suspended for 30 days and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days.