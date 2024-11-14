Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign launching in Windsor

Windsor will see the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign officially kick off on Friday morning.

The Salvation Army will kick it off with a Proclamation and Flag Raising Ceremony at 10 a.m. in Charles Clark Square.

The goal for 2024 is $240,000, supporting local programs and services, helping people and families facing food insecurity and homelessness.

“The Salvation Army has been dedicated to supporting Windsor families and individuals for 138 years, and every day, we see people making impossible choices between essentials like food, shelter and medical care,” said Captain Nyree Bond, community ministries officer for the Salvation Army Windsor.

“Every donation to a Christmas kettle brings warmth, safety and compassionate support to someone in need. Together, Windsor can make a lasting impact and ensure that no one is left behind this Christmas season.”

The campaign will run until Dec. 24 throughout Windsor.

If you would like to support the cause, you can do so by donating at a local kettle, volunteering as a bell ringer or host a kettle at your local business.