Saints Nation colours to shine bright in downtown Windsor

Anyone heading downtown Windsor over the next four days might notice it looks a little different.

The downtown core will be lit up green and gold to commemorate an historic national championship victory by the St. Clair Saints Men’s Football team.

Head coach Mike LaChance the congratulatory messages and support since the win have been overwhelming.

“Seeing downtown and Caesars Windsor lit up green and gold will be something special for everyone in the city as well as all of Saints Nation across the globe. It is truly an honour to coach this team and to be a small part of something so special,” said LaChance.

From Nov. 14 to 17, the city will be illuminating the downtown streets with Saints colours along Ouellette Avenue, between Chatham Street and Riverside Drive.

Caesars Windsor is also lighting up green and gold.

In addition, all the college’s campuses, including St. Clair College Centre for the Arts, will also be displaying the school’s colours.