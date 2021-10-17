Two classes dismissed at St. Joseph's Catholic High School

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed two classes at St. Joseph's Catholic High School after one confirmed case of COVID-19.

The board says they were informed of the case Sunday afternoon by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) and affected students have been notified not to go to school on Monday. They will be notified by the health unit when they can return.

WECHU has been provided a list of students and staff who may have been directly affected and they are being contacted with directions.

Parents are reminded to monitor their children for COVID-19 systems each morning and to keep them at home and contact a health care provider for further direction if they are unwell or waiting for test results.

Further information is available here.