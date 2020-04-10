LONDON, ONT. -- Two Chatham-Kent residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been given a stern warning by police for breaking their home quarantine.

Police issued a Form-22 order to the patients who were caught outside of their homes according to a news release.

The order was issued by the municipality's medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby.

The order comes under the Health Protection and Promotion Act when a communicable disease poses an imminent health risk to the public.

Those in violation of the order can be fined $5000 for each occurrence.

The Health Protection and Promotion Act does not allow for police to release the identity of those involved.

Police and health officials say infected residents have a moral and legal obligation to self-quarantine.

Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to call 519-360-1998 or email Covid19enforcement@chatham-kent.ca.