WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced Friday in Chatham-Kent.

That means there is a total of four confirmed coronavirus cases in the area.

Chatham-Kent Public Health officials say the two cases involve men aged 40 and 45.

Both are said to be self-isolating in their homes and health officials are not able to connect the cases to travel outside of the country.

Community Living Chatham-Kent confirms the two men live in a residential home and came down with a fever on March 20.

The same day, officials say they were brought to hospital and tested and have been in isolation in an agency home not occupied by anyone since.

Community Living officials say staff and personal were notified of the positive test results Thursday evening and that the two men will remain self-isolated until Friday, April 3.

As of Friday morning, there were nine confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex.

With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Borrelli.