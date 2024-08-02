Two arrests made in Chatham-Kent related to intimate partner violence

The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested two people in connection to separate intimate partner violence investigations.

On Aug. 1 around 9:50 a.m., the CKPS received a report of an incident involving intimate partner violence.

Police said it involved a 31-year old Chatham man and a 24-year-old Chatham woman.

“Through investigation, officers learned a 31-year-old Chatham man assaulted and threatened his former girlfriend’s life, while also destroying some of her property,” said the CKPS.

A 31-year-old Chatham man is now facing charges for assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

In another unrelated incident on the same day, police received a report of an incident around 7:15 p.m.

Officers said a 63-year-old Chatham woman allegedly assaulted her former boyfriend.

A 63-year-old Chatham woman is now facing one count of domestic related assault.