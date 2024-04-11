WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Tunnel to stay open during NFL Draft in Detroit

    Windsor-Detroit tunnel
    

    And a lot more traffic will be crossing into Detroit later this month as the city hosts the NFL Draft.

    The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will stay open, but getting around once you’re on the U.S. side might be a challenge.

    The draft goes April 25, 26 and 27 with road closures already I impacting travel in Detroit.

    Officials said to get back to Windsor from Michigan, plan on taking I-375, with Jefferson Avenue set to close Monday for setup in hart plaza.

