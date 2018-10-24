

The unofficial results have been released for elected trustees at Windsor-Essex Catholic and public school boards.

At the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board, Fulvio Valentinis held on to his seat in wards 1 and 10.

Tony Polifroni will represent ward 2 and 9, Bernard Mastromattei will be in wards 3 and 4, Fred Alexander in wards 5 and 8 and Kim Bouchard for wards 6 and 7.

Lisa Soulliere will be returning as the Lakeshore trustee again and Mary Heath was acclaimed for in Tecumseh.

Mary DiMenna returns to represent Essex, Harrow,Kingsville,Leamington.

Frank DiTomasso will still be the trustee in LaSalle and Amherstburg.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, Jessica Sartori will serve another term and Linda Qin replacing Kim McKinley in wards 1,2, and 9.

Alan Halberstadt holds onto his seat in wards 3,4 and 10 and Sarah Cipkar will be a new face on board.

Cathy Cooke will take on wards 5,6,7 and 8.

Gale Simko Hatfield and Alicia Higgisonh have been elected for Lakeshore, Tecumseh.

Ron LeClair was acclaimed in Amherstburg and LaSalle.

Julia Burgess remains in Essex and Kingsville and the new trustee for Leamington and Pelee Island is Amiee Omstead.