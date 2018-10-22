

CTV Windsor





Drew Dilkens has been re-elected as the mayor of Windsor.

Dilkens defeated Matt Marchand (18,626), Ernie Lamont (1,121), Tom Hensel (797) and Frank Dyck (785) in Monday’s municipal election.

Dilkens spoke at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts shortly after learning of his victory and said it was time to turn the page.

“I look forward to the days and weeks ahead,” said Dilkens. “It is an exciting time in our city.”

This will be the second term for Dilkens, who was first elected as mayor in 2014.

Marchand admits it's not the outcome his team wanted, but he is happy with the campaign and it's time to come together to help improve Windsor.

There will be four new faces on Windsor city council -- Fabio Costante defeated John Elliott in Ward 2, Gary Kaschak replaces the outgoing Bill Marra in Ward 8, Kieran McKenzie beat Hilary Payne in Ward 9 and Jim Morrison upset Paul Borrelli in Ward 10 by 250 votes.



Fred Francis, Rino Bortolin, Chris Holt, Ed Sleiman, Jo-Anne Gignac and Irek Kusmierczyk were all re-elected.

Here's the full list of unofficial results for the wards.

Voter turnout continues to be an issue in Windsor.



Only 34.73 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in this year's election. That is lower than the voter turnout in 2014, which was 37.46 per cent.