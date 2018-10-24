

CTV Windsor





Voter turnout in the 2018 municipal election was lowest in the City of Windsor.

Data collected by all of the municipalities shows only 34.7 per cent of eligible voters in Windsor voted on Monday night, and Drew Dilkens was re-elected as mayor.

Voter turnout in Tecumseh was also low at 37.43 per cent.

Kingsville had the highest at 46.5 per cent, where there was no race for mayor or deputy mayor.

43.8 per cent of eligible voters in Leamington did cast a ballot where Hilda MacDonald was voted as the new mayor, beating incumbent John Paterson.

42 per cent of eligible voters in LaSalle and Amherstburg voted on Monday.

Voter turnout in Chatham-Kent and Essex was 45 per cent while it was 41.86 per cent in Lakeshore.

University of Windsor political science professor Cheryl Collier tells CTV News she is not surprised.

“I wish it was surprising,” says Collier. “This is a trend that we're seeing in political science across all levels of government. It's particularly a problem at the municipal level.”