

CTV Windsor





First-time mayoral candidate Darrin Canniff is taking over the mayor’s seat from Randy Hope.

Canniff defeated Hope and four other candidates to claim the position in Monday’s municipal election.

Canniff finished with 19,316 votes.

Just spoke with CK Mayor elect Darrin Canniff. Credits his team, family and community for his win tonight. @AM800News @CTVWindsor #WEVOTES2018 #CKont pic.twitter.com/WbIadluHWp — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) October 23, 2018

He says he feels euphoric after tonight’s victory, crediting his family, campaign team and the community for his win.

Alysson Storey finished second with 9,255 votes, while incumbent Hope, seeking a fourth term, finished third with 4,722.

The three remaining candidates garnered a total of 1,196 votes.

In West Kent, incumbent Mark Authier finished first with Melissa Harrigan taking the second seat.

South Kent saw incumbent Trevor Thompson returned to office with newcomers Anthony Ceccacci and Mary Clare Latimer joining him.

In east Kent, incumbent Steve Pinsonneault will be joined by John Wright.

North Kent saw incumbent Joe Faas returned to office. He will be joined by Jamie McGrail.

Incumbent Carmen McGregor was returned to Wallaceburg with first-time candidate Aaron Hall securing the second seat.

In Chatham, former councillor Marjorie Crew led the polls, joined by incumbents Michael Bondy, Brock McGregor and Doug Sulman. Newcomers Karen Kirkwood-Whyte and Amy Finn secured the remaining two seats.

Successful candidates for the Lambton-Kent District School Board were Derek Robertson, Ruth Anne Dodman, Scott McKinlay, D. Randy Campbell and Janet Barnes.

Elected to the St. Clair Catholic District School Board were Carol Bryden, David Argenti, Brenda Rumble and John Van Heck.

Elected to the French Separate - Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence were Louise Aitken and Robert Demers.

Voter turnout increased as 34,722 votes (45.44 per cent of eligible votes) were cast.

There were 32,783 votes cast (42.1 per cent of eligible votes) during the 2014 election. That percentage increased from 32,398 (39.9 per cent of eligible votes) during 2010.

Full election results can be found at www.ckelection.com/results

Results are not official until reviewed by the Chief Returning Officer. An official release is expected to be sent Tuesday morning.