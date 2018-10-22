

CTV Windsor





Excitement in Amherstburg as Aldo DiCarlo is re-elected to a second term as Mayor.

DiCarlo secured 63 per cent of the vote, handing him the town’s top position over the only other Candidate, Glenn Swinton.

It was a close call in the deputy mayor’s race with Leo Meloche edging fellow councillor Diane Pouget by just four votes.

The other five people elected to council are all newcomers.

DiCarlo says he’s ready to roll his sleeves up and work with a new council to move Amherstburg forward.

"First order of business considering all the people who made it onto council, looks like we've got a lot of new people and we're going ot have to get them trained, up to speed," said DiCarlo from his campaign victory party at Wolfhead Distillery. "They're going to have a lot of business to deal with, they're going to have a lot of new developments, budget right around the corner and everything else that goes along with the job."

