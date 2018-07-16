

CTV Windsor





A Windsor judge has found a Kitchener truck driver guilty of attempting to transport $3.9-million worth of drugs in a fruit shipment into Canada at a Windsor-Detroit border crossing.

Drago Knezevic, 57, of Kitchener was charged in 2011 for importing 39 kilograms of cocaine across the Ambassador Bridge.

On Monday, Justice Christopher Bondy found Knezevic guilty of importing a substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking, according to AM800’s Teresinha Medeiros.

"The range of sentence for these types of offences is significant and a penitentiary term of imprisonment is most likely," prosecutor Richard Pollock told AM800.

Defence lawyer Ken Marley says he hasn't decided what he will seek in terms of a sentence, but he expects Pollock will seek a sentence between 15 and 19 years.

“I've seen sentences as high as that and as low as 8-10 years, but I would think the sentence will likely be in that range," says Marley.

The cocaine was discovered in June 2011 during a secondary inspection on top of a shipment of raspberries he was hauling from California to Etobicoke.

Bondy ruled given the totality of the evidence which included notes on a note pad, a receipt for a burner phone and gloves, he found Knezevic guilty of the charges.