The trial of a man accused of transporting $3.9-million worth of drugs in a fruit shipment began Tuesday in Windsor.
Drago Knezevic, 56, was charged in 2011 for importing 39 kilograms of cocaine across the Ambassador Bridge.
The cocaine was discovered during a secondary inspection on top of a shipment of raspberries he was hauling from California to Etobicoke.
In 2015, Knezevic was acquitted by a Superior Court judge who agreed with the defence that he had no idea he was transporting two bags full of cocaine.
But in 2016, the Court of Appeal of Ontario ordered a new trial.
The trial is expected to last four weeks.
The Crown plans to call between 10 and 15 witnesses to the stand.
