Trio wanted in east Windsor pharmacy robbery

    Windsor police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection to an east Windsor robbery earlier this month.

    Officers responded to a robbery call on Dec. 4 around 11:45 p.m. at a pharmacy in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road East where three people entered the business and allegedly stole a number of items.

    Police say the suspects pushed an employee to the ground when she confronted the trio. She had minor injuries as a result of the fall.

    The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Banwell Road, police say.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com

