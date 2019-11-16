Transport driver sent to hospital following 401 crash
Two transports collided on Highway 401 at Tecumseh, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Source: Tecumseh Fire Department)
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Staff
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 11:02AM EST
WINDSOR, Ont. - OPP are investigating a crash between two tractor trailers on Highway 401 at Tecumseh.
It happened at 5:30 a.m. Saturday and sent one driver to hospital with minor injuries.
Police closed the westbound lanes of the highway at County Road 19 for the investigation and cleanup.