WINDSOR, ONT. -- Transit Windsor buses will be rolling again on Monday after a month-long hiatus when service was suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.

The City of Windsor and Transit Windsor reached a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Amalgamated Transit Union local 616 to enable the transition back to service — but it will be anything but “normal.”

The service is returning under an enhanced “Sunday” schedule, seven days a week. Seven routes will not be running and riders are encouraged only to use transit for “essential needs.”

“We still ask people if it’s not an essential trip you’re taking, please try off the transit bus,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, who used powers, as head of council, granted under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to suspend transit on March 26, 2020.

“The whole notion of suspending transit operations was to save lives and reduce the spread, the community transmission of a deadly virus. That’s why I did it,” says Dilkens. “And if you asked me if I would do it again, knowing what I know now, 150 per cent, I would make the same decisions over again because it was the right move for the people in the City of Windsor.”

Drivers will now be equipped with appropriate PPE and hand sanitizer will be made available for both drivers and passengers. Dilkens notes buses will also be put through a very thorough cleaning regiment at the end of each line and a deep clean at the end of each day.

“Any of the high touch points, we want to make sure we’re cleaning in accordance its the recommendation of the medical officer of health, at the end of each route,” he says.

The city is also looking into protective screens for drivers, though details on how that would work are not available.

These developments are a positive step in resuming transit in a safe way, according to transit union officials.

“We’re looking forward to being out on the road again Monday doing the job that all of us are meant to do, that most of us enjoy,” says Mel Young, the financial secretary treasurer of the Amalgamanted Transit Union (ATU), local 616.

“We’re working with Transit Windsor management and the city on a daily basis to make sure things are running as smooth as possible and that all the concerns are addressed on a daily basis,” says Young, who adds he’s cautiously optimistic about getting back to work. “It’s such an ever-changing world right now with what’s going on, but like I say, we’re doing our best.”

Bus loads will also be limited to just 10 riders and one passenger in a wheelchair, with most seats marked as unavailable. If a bus has reached capacity, the front sign will read: "Sorry ... This Bus is Full."

The city notes that anticipated capacity issues along the busiest routes will likely force the city to add additional buses to support the 1C and Crosstown 2, as needed.

Dilkens indicates four to six buses will be “waiting in the wings” to collect riders who are unable to load at their desired stops but warns there will be delays.

Buses will also need to be rear-loaded and fares are not being charged at this time.

The Windsor Essex Public Health Unit has published recommendations for riders, including:

· Discouraging use of transit service if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,

· Recognizing that public transit is currently provided for essential trips only,

· Recommending consideration of other forms of transportation, such as walking or cycling, and

· Maintaining 2-metre social distancing practice while waiting for and riding the bus.

“I would not get on a transit bus right now, and certainly I don’t want the people working at long-term care homes riding transit and then having to go to work at a long-term care home working with seniors who are vulnerable,” says Dilkens.

Routes not in operation include: The Central 3, Central 3 West, South Windsor 7, Luzon 10, Parent 14, Tunnel Bus and Leamington LTW42.

The LaSalle 25 will be operating six days a week, from Monday to Saturday on the “Saturday” schedule.