WINDSOR, ONT. -- Transit Windsor will resume service seven days a week with a modified schedule.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, CAO Onorio Colucci and Transit Windsor executive director Pat Delmore made the announcement on a Facebook live video on Monday morning.

With authority granted under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, Dilkens has ordered Transit Windsor to resume city service seven days a week on an enhanced “Sunday” schedule only, effective Monday, May 4, 2020.

He says transit will be employing enhanced safety measures at this time.

Dilkens made the service suspension order on March 26, with implementation beginning on March 29. The shutdown was extended until at least April 30.

More coming.