WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Transit Windsor strike action on pause: union

    Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 members in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 members in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Transit Windsor buses continue to run as usual while officials with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 and the City of Windsor continue to negotiate a new contract.

    “Our members are our priority and the traveling public are a priority,” said ATU International vice president, Manny Sforza, at a news conference held outside the Windsor International Transit Terminal Tuesday.

    Union officials confirm the special events buses will continue to run on Sunday when the Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

    “We don't want to want to inconvenience the public, but again, our priority is to get a fair deal for our members,” said Sforza. “We continue to evaluate our strike position, hour by hour, day by day.

    One of the key stumbling blocks in negotiations, according to the union, is federal sick days.

    The federal government is mandating workers get 10 paid sick days.

    ATU officials tell CTV News that will cost the City of Windsor an additional $1.7 million.

    “It is the city’s position and Transit Windsor’s position that our members should be paying for these sick days out of the wage package we are bargaining at the table,” said Sforza. “Our members are angry. They're frustrated and they want to be recognized for the work they do.”

    The Union is now threatening to file a complaint with the federal labour relations board.

    City of Windsor Engineer, Mark Winterton, would not comment on any specific issue but that he is ‘looking to get back to negotiating’.

    Talks are scheduled to continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

    If the union decide to strike they will issue a 72-hour notice but they remain optimist going into this weekend.

    “Let's work together. Let's get a fair deal,” said Sforza.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News