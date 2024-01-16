Transit Windsor strike action on pause: union

Transit Windsor buses continue to run as usual while officials with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 and the City of Windsor continue to negotiate a new contract.

“Our members are our priority and the traveling public are a priority,” said ATU International vice president, Manny Sforza, at a news conference held outside the Windsor International Transit Terminal Tuesday.

Union officials confirm the special events buses will continue to run on Sunday when the Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

“We don't want to want to inconvenience the public, but again, our priority is to get a fair deal for our members,” said Sforza. “We continue to evaluate our strike position, hour by hour, day by day.

One of the key stumbling blocks in negotiations, according to the union, is federal sick days.

The federal government is mandating workers get 10 paid sick days.

ATU officials tell CTV News that will cost the City of Windsor an additional $1.7 million.

“It is the city’s position and Transit Windsor’s position that our members should be paying for these sick days out of the wage package we are bargaining at the table,” said Sforza. “Our members are angry. They're frustrated and they want to be recognized for the work they do.”

The Union is now threatening to file a complaint with the federal labour relations board.

City of Windsor Engineer, Mark Winterton, would not comment on any specific issue but that he is ‘looking to get back to negotiating’.

Talks are scheduled to continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

If the union decide to strike they will issue a 72-hour notice but they remain optimist going into this weekend.

“Let's work together. Let's get a fair deal,” said Sforza.