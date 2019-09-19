It may soon cost you more money to ride the bus in the city.

Transit Windsor is proposing fare increases as well as other changes.

Members of the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee endorsed recommendations made by Transit Windsor during its meeting on Wednesday.

The recommendations include a two per cent annual fare increase.

Transit Windsor currently offers free rides to children under the age of 5, but the recommendation is to increase that age limit to children under 12 If accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Transit Windsor Executive Director Pat Delmore tell CTV News they also want to change the 'student rate' category and expand it to include anyone, student or not, between the ages of 13 and 19.

"It recognizes the growth opportunities we've got coming," says Delmore. "We know people don't mind paying more for transit when they know there's continued investment and we are going to be seeing continued investment over a number of years when we are going to bring the new transit master plan to council in the coming months."

Transit Windsor also wants to create a semester pass for St. Clair College students.

The current cash fare is $3.

The recommendations will now go before city council for final approval.

If supported, Delmore says the changes will go into effect in July 2020.