Transit Windsor continues to look at changing its routes to reduce travel time.

An open house called "More Than Transit" was held Wednesday at City Hall Square to kick off a second round of public consultations for the year-long review of transit service in Windsor.

The information shared at the meeting included feedback from more than 2,000 residents who shared their ideas to help shape future service.

Transit Windsor is working with Dillon Consulting which provided a progress report of the review to the city’s environment, transportation and public safety standing committee.

Transit Windsor executive director Pat Delmore says they are looking at a number of route changes.

“We're looking at potentially going from 13 routes to 26 routes, it's a huge expansion,” says Delmore. “We are looking at almost doubling the hours of service we provide in the community. Of course, this a big, plan and it will take 8 to 10 years to implement.”

Dillon Consulting project manager Sean Rathwell says the goal is to get people moving quicker.

“Creating a primary route network with some straight routes running fairly quickly across town, east, west and north, south,” says Rathwell. “Then some secondary and local routes that fill in the gaps to feed people to those routes and help them move about the city more quickly."

Residents can still provide input on the transit plan online.

Comments will be accepted for the 'More Than Transit' proposal until July 12.

A final plan is scheduled to be presented to council in the fall.