Traffic stop for speeding leads to impaired driving charges

A Leamington driver has been charged following a traffic stop on Mersea Road 1 in Leamington.

On Monday night just after 10 p.m., OPP said they stopped a vehicle for speeding.

Police said as a result of the investigation, the 29-year-old man also faces impaired driving charges.

The driver is charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, speeding 49 km/h over the posted limit, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The driver also faces a seven-day vehicle impoundment and a 90-day license suspension.