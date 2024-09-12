WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Traffic stop for speeding leads to impaired driving charges

    OPP sign at the Detachment on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli /CTV News Windsor) OPP sign at the Detachment on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli /CTV News Windsor)
    A Leamington driver has been charged following a traffic stop on Mersea Road 1 in Leamington.

    On Monday night just after 10 p.m., OPP said they stopped a vehicle for speeding.

    Police said as a result of the investigation, the 29-year-old man also faces impaired driving charges.

    The driver is charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, speeding 49 km/h over the posted limit, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

    The driver also faces a seven-day vehicle impoundment and a 90-day license suspension.

