Traffic light knocked down following Essex County crash

A traffic light is down after a crash at the corner of Howard Avenue and Essex Road 8 in Essex County.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Tuesday.

The front end of a compact car appeared completely crushed.

A Jeep carrying an ATV ended up on the property across the street.

A woman was awake and conscious, but needed help from emergency services getting out her vehicle after the air bags deployed.

She was treated on scene before being transported to hospital.

With files from CTV News Windsor’s Bob Bellacicco.