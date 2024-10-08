WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police seek suspect after SUV crashes into CAS building

    The aftermath of a crash at the Children’s Aid Society in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) The aftermath of a crash at the Children’s Aid Society in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police say they are looking for the driver who crashed into the Children’s Aid Society building.

    Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision in the 1600 block of Riverside Drive East shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

    Officers learned that a grey SUV had crashed into the south side of a building occupied by the social services organization.

    Police say the vehicle, which was left in total disrepair, caused significant damage to the facility. The driver left the scene before officers got there.

    No physical injuries were seen or reported.

    The suspect was described as a male, about 6’ tall, wearing a baseball hat, a hoodie with the hood covering his face, and shorts.

    The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is asking residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between the hours of 4:30 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, for possible evidence that may assist with the investigation.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

