Introducing Meg Roberts, the new morning co-host on AM800 CKLW

AM800 CKLW has announced a new morning show co-host.

“It's been pretty overwhelming, to be honest,” said Meg Roberts, who is joining longtime host, Mike Kakuk.

“I am just so excited to start this new chapter of my life and be a part of the team.”

Roberts, a native of Windsor-Essex, grew up in Essex and attended the University of Windsor. She began her journalism career at CBC Windsor, then worked in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador and Toronto before returning home.

“I feel like this is a real full circle moment,” she said in an interview with CTV News. “My grandparents were born here. My parents and I know this program because it's been such a big part of our community.”

The Morning Drive will be rebranded as Mornings with Mike and Meg.

“You just jive with some people,” said Kakuk. “I think we did right off the bat, did a few test shows and then boom, next thing you know, announcement Meg Roberts AM800.”

The search for a co-host began after Lisa Williams announced her retirement in April.

The show hits the airwaves every weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., starting Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

“I can't wait to meet the listeners,” said Roberts. “There are so many supportive people who make the program what it is.”