Multiple vehicles being pulled from Detroit River in west Windsor

Several cars are being pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor.

Three vehicles were recovered from the area near Mill Street as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

It appeared at least five more are still being retrieved from the water. The remaining cars under water are marked by floating jugs. Several vehicles are being pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor, Ont, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Harbour Master Peter Berry tells CTV News the vehicles are in one of only a few privately owned slips in the port.

“This property is private and they also own the slip in which the cars are found. This operation is lead by the owner’s contractor,” said Berry. “I am here only in the event of pollution that may occur during the recovery.”

Berry said dumping is absolutely prohibited and these vehicles are not connected to the owner in any matter.

“This is as a result of unrelated individual criminal activity,” said Berry.

CTV News has reached out to Windsor police for more information.