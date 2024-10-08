Mercedes-Benz incubator program coming to Windsor

Mercedes-Benz has partnered up with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) and the provincial government to launch a new “incubator program”. One of the first three locations is Windsor, with the other two going to Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.

An incubator program helps startup companies develop their business and technologies on a smaller scale.

Selected projects will also benefit from the international Mercedes-Benz Startup Autobahn network, according to a news release.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday. He said the program aims at advancing and commercializing next generation Ontario-made auto technologies.

“Innovation is part of Mercedes-Benz DNA,” said Markus Schäfer, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and chief technology officer of development and procurement.

“In our global R&D strategy, open innovation gives us rapid and direct access to the latest ideas and developments around the world. We are, therefore, delighted to further expand our activities in Canada as a founding partner of the OVIN Incubators.”

Schäfer continued, saying it’s important in a fast-paced environment to develop future products and elevate customer experience through new technologies.

Research will also be done in collaboration with the University of Waterloo, focusing on neuromorphic computing for automated driving applications.

“This new partnership between OVIN and Mercedes-Benz is going to be a significant boost for our province’s automotive and mobility sectors,” said Ford.

“By bringing together the best of industry, research and entrepreneurial talent, we’re fostering innovation that will strengthen our economy, create good jobs and position Ontario as a leader in the auto and electric vehicle technologies of the future.”

The pilot phase will consist of startup scouting, empowering startups to engage with the industry and establish companies whose growth can be capitalized.