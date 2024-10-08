WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wallaceburg residents asked to keep windows and doors closed due to fire

    Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent fire is asking residents in and around Wallaceburg to keep their windows and doors closed as they battle a railroad tie fire.

    The fire is on Running Creek Road.

    Doors and windows should be kept closed to reduce exposure to the toxic smoke, according to fire officials.

