WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Teen driver charged with going 101 km/h over speed limit

    Police say the driver was travelling at a speed of 161 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in Leamington, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police say the driver was travelling at a speed of 161 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in Leamington, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Essex County OPP say a 17-year-old Leamington driver was caught going 101 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.

    Police say the driver was travelling at a speed of 161 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in the 400 block of Mersea Road 7 in Leamington on Tuesday.

    The teen driver had their licence suspended for 30 days, vehicle impounded for 14 days.

    “Remember, speed limits are in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Give yourself extra time to arrive to your destination safely,” states the social media post by OPP on Tuesday.

