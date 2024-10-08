Teen driver charged with going 101 km/h over speed limit

Essex County OPP say a 17-year-old Leamington driver was caught going 101 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.

Police say the driver was travelling at a speed of 161 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in the 400 block of Mersea Road 7 in Leamington on Tuesday.

The teen driver had their licence suspended for 30 days, vehicle impounded for 14 days.

“Remember, speed limits are in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Give yourself extra time to arrive to your destination safely,” states the social media post by OPP on Tuesday.